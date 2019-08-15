Tobago school repairs under way

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Thirty-eight Tobago contractors will benefit from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) School Repair Programme, which is underway.

Addressing reporters during the weekly post-Executive Council media briefing yesterday at the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation in Scarborough, Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles said 86 work packages had been issued for repairs to all schools during the vacation.

“We have of course the secondary schools, the primary schools and the ECCE centre, and the estimated cost at this time is $15.5 million.

“I say at this time because, depending on the nature of the work, sometimes some variations are necessary,” Charles said.

“So 38 contractors from the various communities throughout Tobago have been engaged. I say the number deliberately because you know from time to time we hear that persons are not working,they’re not been engaged,” Charles said.

Additionally, repairs are ongoing at 12 ECCE centres which fall under the ambit of the assembly.

The repairs, he said are expected to be completed by September 2, when the new school term begins.