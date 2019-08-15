Small fishing communities challenged

The Carenage Fishing centre PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Small-scale fishing communities across TT such as Carenage face a number of challenges that take many forms, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning and Development, Joanne Deoraj, said on Wednesday.

At the Institute of Marine Affairs' 6th community research symposium on The Sea and Me: Livelihoods and Learning, at the Carenage Fishing Market, Deoraj said the most direct problem is overfishing.

“A recent study by the Food and Agricultural Organization in 2012 reported that 90 per cent of large predatory fish have been lost from the world’s oceans, with declines in entire communities across varying ecosystems.

“In fact, the fisherfolk of this community can tell you that up to 25 years ago, fish was in abundance. Now fishermen have to go further out at sea to fish, as reduced fish populations have resulted in lower catches.”

Deoraj said these factors can pose threats to the continued viability of small-scale fishing communities, and reduced fish catches or fish stock had negative implications for food security and economic development.

“It can adversely affect social welfare, especially those relying on fish as their main source of animal protein and income.

“The Ministry of Planning and Development is committed to turn the tide of overfishing and related marine environmental degradation. “

Deoraj said from May 6-June, 3 the ministry concluded the feedback process of public participation in integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) in the post-policy consultations throughout TT.

She said marine spatial planning refers to a strategic, integrated planning process will encourage the sustainable use of marine space for fishers, “thereby improving fish population replenishment and turning the tide on destructive fishing practices.

“The institute continues to play a critical role in improving the welfare and livelihood of our communities through the dissemination of pertinent information, periodic community symposia such as this one and its public education and awareness programmes.”