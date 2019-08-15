PNM chooses four more ‘east’ candidates

UP to press time last night, the PNM had chosen four candidates to run in the Sangre Grande and Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporations. The screening at Balisier House in Port of Spain, chaired by PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley, began at 5.30 pm and was expected to continue late into the night for other corporations.

By 7.30 pm, party officials for constituencies which cover the Port of Spain City Corporation took their seats to screen nominees. A very large contingent from the three Diego Martin constituencies including two chairman, Sigler Jack and Joel Martinez, patiently waited their turn. Newsday got the interim results from several constituency officials and PNM staff. Nominees for all seats on the Diego Martin corporation was due to be screened, but before that the unfilled seats on the other three corporations were screened for in order of Sangre Grande, Tunapuna/Piarco and Port of Spain.

Neil Joseph was chosen to represent Sangre Grande South on the corporation of the same name. For Tunapuna/Piarco, the PNM selected Dwayne Mora for the La Florissante/Lopinot seat, Corey Selvon for Maracas/Santa Margarita, and Claude Belle for Kelly Village/Warrenville. Otherwise, no nominees were successfully selected for any of the Tunapuna/Piarco seats covered by the Arima constituency. Newsday was told incumbents such as Aaron Thomas and Travis Williams had previously been confirmed for re-selection.

For Port of Spain, three candidates were due to be screened for the Belmont North and West seat now represented by Akil Durham. Newsday was told that his local constituency had offered him to the screening committee for re-selection, only to be told to seek other nominees after he was screened.

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez told Newsday Durham had served in “a very noble and professional manner.”