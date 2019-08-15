No rush to alliance

Progressive Party political leader Nikolai Edwards.

THE Progressive Party will not be rushing into an alliance with any political party for next year's general election. Party leader Nikolai Edwards made this statement at a news conference at the Chancellor Hotel in St Ann's on Thursday. After speaking about his interaction with TT nationals in New York recently, Edwards said there were people outside of TT who had offered to help the party. He did not identify who these people were.

While saying the party was open to talking with other political parties in TT, Edwards said it is not willing to join in a coalition where it would get "an unfair deal."

Edwards reiterated the party intended to contest all 41 constituencies and go it alone if it had to.

The party plans to unveil its executive next month. He also said 100 people had applied to be members of the party. Edwards claimed it was clear that the majority of the electorate had rejected the PNM and UNC. Targeting the PNM, Edwards claimed the country's high crime rate showed that it is a failed state.

Despite several high national security budgets in recent years, Edwards claimed the population had not been getting value for money in terms of a reduction in crime. He suggested there be a greater investment in social programmes in order to reduce crime. Edwards also wondered what was TT's long term policy for dealing with Venezuelan migrants. In June, over 16,000 Venezuelan migrants were registered. National Security Minister Stuart Young said those people would be issued with registration cards. The distribution of those cards began in July.

During his visit to New York, Edwards said he met with TT's Permanent Representative to the UN Pennelope Beckles Robinson. He added that Beckles Robinson told him TT remains a country of good standing at the UN.