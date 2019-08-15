No $$ for school cleaners Ministry of Education owes denominational boards millions

HUNDREDS of cleaners from 343 denominational schools across the country will not be paid salaries for the month of August because of a delay by the Ministry of Education to release funds.

Members of the Association of Denominational School Boards say they have not received the cleaners grant from the Ministry of Education to pay them for the months of June and August.

The association's head Sharon Mungroo has brought the matter to the attention of the two substantive Ministers of Education, Anthony Garcia and Dr Lovell Francis, as well as the permanent secretary in the ministry and the director of finance and accounts, but the situation remains unchanged.

“The ministry’s explanation is that it has not received releases from the Ministry of Finance,” a member of the association said.

An official from the Ministry of Education confirmed to the Newsday that it was awaiting releases from the Ministry of Finance to pay the boards.

“We had a meeting with Minister Garcia in April when there was another delay and he assured this will never happen again. However, the ministry has failed to keep this commitment. Denominational boards continue to suffer. The boards have had to source millions of dollars to pay cleaners, but we jut have no idea where we will get money from to pay August salaries,” the board member explained.

The boards are supposed to receive millions in cleaner’s grants every four months from the ministry on the basis of a signed agreement.

“The thing is, we have an agreement with the Ministry of Education. We have an understanding with them under the Concordat and a Memorandum of Understanding we signed with them in 2008.

The 1960 Concordat governs the relationship between the Church and the State where education is concerned. In exchange for the Church providing school places which the State cannot provide, the State provide financial assistance for among other things, renovations, security, janitorial services and payment of teachers’ salaries.

“So, the Ministry of Education has a legal obligation to pay, but it seems like they don’t care. We have seen this with the drivers who provide school transport, we have seen people from the school feeding programme quarrelling for their money. The situation is so desperate that some boards are even contemplating bringing out cleaners to protest for money.”

Each board receives different sums from the ministry depending on the number of schools it owns. The Catholic, Presbyterian and Maha Sabha boards have the largest number of schools and receive funds ranging from $3.5 million to $5 million each month.

The association said for the past two months members have had to borrow millions (which attracts interest) and source other funds to pay cleaners for June and July.

“But we definitely cannot pay for August, a critical time for parents with children preparing for the new school term in September.”

The association member called on Garcia to honour the commitment and pay the grant.