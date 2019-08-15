No big fish in North coast raid

POLICE on Thursday arrested 22 people following a police exercise along the North Coast entitled “Golden Tombstone.”

According to police, two firearms, including one Mac 10 pistol loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, one shotgun along with nine 12 gauge cartridges and one bulletproof vest were seized. Police and Defence Force went to Las Cuevas, La Fillette and Maracas Bay areas from 1 am and the exercise ended at 9 am. The exercise was supervised by ACP Jayson Forde and Snr Supt Phillip of the North-Eastern Division.

Police also had assistance from Amalgamated Security Ltd as two of their buses were used to transport those who were arrested.