Marlene: I will be vindicated

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald told reporters she will have her fair day in court.

McDonald, who was leaving the St Clair Medical Facility this afternoon in a brown SUV, slowed near reporters and lowered the windows to blow a kiss to cameras.

She told reporters she was confident she would be vindicated.

While she appeared tired after being hospitalised since Monday, she told reporters she felt excellent.

She was escorted by officers from the Court and Process Division and was headed to the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court.

Police escorted her into the court while she sat in a wheelchair.

At the court she signed her $2 million bail bond, completing her bail arrangement.