Man killed in Petit Valley

A man was shot dead after an argument in Petit Valley yesterday.

He was identified as Timmy Owen, a labourer who worked with the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.

According to reports, Owen, of Belle Vue Road was liming with friends on School Street at about 9.30 am when they got into an argument. The men went their separate ways afterwards, but minutes later two men approached Owen and shot him in the head and chest. He died on the spot.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today.