Le Hunte tells TTPost:’Push the envelope’

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte called on the TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) to continue to "push the envelope" and improve the quality of its services to TT.

Le Hunte made this call when he addressed TTPost's 20th-anniversary celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday night.

Observing that reliable mail delivery service is a driving factor of national development, Le Hunte was pleased that TTPost continues to evolve and "bring greater efficiency" to its services to the population..

To this end, Le Hunte was happy that the national roll-out of the S42 address standard and postal code will reportedly take place by the end of the year. He said this code will greatly improve the accuracy and efficiency of the country's mail delivery system.

He underscored the need for TTPost to continue to seek new opportunities and develop new product services, explaining this is important because in a changing world, traditional mail carriers must develop alternative ways to remain relevant.

Le Hunte said the parcel and express delivery market, basic financial services and freight and logistics are three areas which mail carriers are looking at to "keep revenue-earning businesses that can support their financial performance."

Referring to the five years he worked in the private sector in Ghana, Le Hunte said he has seen the role of mail carriers in transferring money.

He added these are exciting times for the postal industry and TTPost has the full support of the Government.

TTPostchairman Eula Rogers agreed with Le Hunte that the S42 will give TT a modern addressing system of postal codes that meets international standards.

Rogers said the diverse services TTPost offers include mailing red-light-offence tickets issued by the Works and Transport Ministry to the offenders and establishing payment centres where these tickets can be paid.

TTPost also partners with the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Education Ministry and Nipdec for the delivery of birth certificates, exam certificates and exam material and the delivery of pharmaceuticals for the Health Ministry.

TTPost acting general manager Carl Ramdeo said the corporation had evolved significantly from its genesis on July 1, 1999. With the advent of online shopping, Ramdeo said, TTPost developed its Hummingbird Express Online Service to give citizens a better option for online shopping.

He said TTPostwill continue to work with local small and micro-companies to develop indigenous business and promote e-commerce.

At the function, TTPost launched its Mega Couriers Promotion, which will run until December. Customers who use its courier services will have the opportunity to win free gas, utilities and groceries, all for a year, from National Petroleum, Unit Trust Corporation and Massy Stores respectively.

The draw for free gas takes place on September 25. The draws for free utilities and free groceries take place on November 15 and December 13 respectively.