Kamla thanks Rambachan for his service

Tabaquite MP Surujrattan Rambachan.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is thanking Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan. Firstly for his service and then for voluntarily making way for a new generation of leaders as she makes another bid for governance.

She said she was saddened by his departure from electoral politics after a half-century of public service.

Addressing supporters at a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting at the Gasparillo Secondary School on Tuesday night, Persad-Bissessar said she would have to make hard, painful decisions when selecting candidates for the two upcoming elections.

Political analysts say this would mean axing some incumbent with heavy political baggage and replacing them with a combination of youth and experience.

“Sometimes it hurts, and I know I will have to make some choices that will be very painful to me and to many others, and that is why I honour and respect that Suruj has created that opportunity to open the space to allow me to do what I know I must do.”

Rambachan, 70, who had been toying with the idea of his departure from electoral politics for some time, chose his constituency to make his public announcement

“There will be those who will say ‘Good riddance to Rambachan.’ That’s freedom. There are those who will say ‘Don’t leave.’

“I am giving rebirth to my political life. I want to be an elder statesman for the UNC, offering the experience and wisdom of my 52 years of public life to a new generation of leaders.”

Rambachan’s career spanned several political incarnations, beginning in 1966. He has been a member of the Democratic Labour Party, the Organisation for National Reconstruction, the National Alliance for Reconstruction, the People’s Partnership and the United National Congress. He has served at both the local and national levels and was an ambassador for TT to Brazil.

While he is grateful for the opportunity to have served, Rambachan said there comes a time when one must relinquish authority and power and usher in a new generation for shaping the future.

“If we cling to power for the sake of power, we become impediments to sustainable national growth, as the PNM has become an impediment to national growth. They are concerned with only one thing – to stay in power but not to govern on behalf of the people of TT.”

While he admitted to having battles with the leadership, he said his decision to depart has nothing to do with dissension.

“I want to assure you that my decision to redefine my role in the politics of my country, and more particularly in the future of my party, has nothing to do with disaffection or disappointments in my leader, nor of any fundamental differences with my colleagues.”

As he departs, Rambachan observed there is a disconnect between people and the system of governance. He said too many young people have become cynics rather than participants with a degree of scorn for politics and politicians.

He said there is a challenge to restore politics as a noble field of activity to serve the poorest and weakest.