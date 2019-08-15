IMA: High bacteria levels in Chaguaramas waters

Research by the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) at several beaches along the western peninsula has shown high bacteria levels at two popular Chaguaramas beaches.

IMA research officer (Microbiology) Sheldon Ramoutar advised swimmers to avoid bathing at Welcome Bay, Chaguaramas throughout the year and Williams Bay during and after rain.

At the IMA 6th community research symposium, onThe Sea and Me: Livelihoods and Learning, at the Carenage Fishing Market on Wednesday, Ramoutar said sea bathers' exposure to health risks in these areas was increased.

He explained, “The bathing-beach water quality was evaluated to identify possible sources of sewage contamination by measuring the bacteriological water quality and physico-chemical parameters along Chaguaramas peninsula.

“Three bacterial indicators were chosen for this study (E coli, enterococci and faecal coliform.) They were analysed using a membrane filtration method in accordance with the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) protocol.”

“The high bacteria level's toward the western end were likely due to land-based run-off, and the westerly flow of currents which brings debris from all other locations to this area.”

He said the results indicated a positive correlation with rainfall as higher bacteria levels were observed during or after rain.

Ramoutar said it is his hope there can be proper signage at beaches to let people know the safe areas and times to bathe.