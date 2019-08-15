HDC kicks off back-to-school drive in Oropune

Housing Development Corporation Chairman Newman George hands over a collection of book bags, stationery, and lunch kits to Carol McGuire, president of the parenting body of the Oropune Police Youth Club on Thursday. Looking on, from left, is the OPYCs music tutor Timothy Noel and Dale Diaz, HDC's senior manager projects execution, Estate Management Unit.

It was all smiles yesterday as several children in the community of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, were presented with back-to-school supplies by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Yesterday's distribution initiative kicks off the corporation's visit to four communities in east, north, south and south central Trinidad as part of a corporate social responsibility drive.

Twenty children ranging from six to 15 were yesterday presented with matching book bags and lunch kits, equipped with stationery items.

The presentations took place at the Oropune Police Youth Club, Sixth Avenue, Oropune Gardens, under the guidance of its leader, Cpl Kevin Greenidge and its executive body.

Nabijah Wilson, nine, a Standard Two student at Dinsley Trincity Government Primary School, gushed as she looked through the supplies in her purple book bag.

"I am really, really happy I got the colour I wanted. I wanted a purple one from the minute I saw them, and one of my friends, Keira Neptune, also got a purple like mine. She smiling too.

"It was really nice of HDC to give us this and we will make them, our parents and Oropune proud," said Wilson.

Greenidge expressed gratitude on behalf of the community and noted its appreciation for the HDC's continued support of the development of youths in Oropune.

Chairman of HDC Newman George, who made the first few presentations, briskly shook the hand of several of the young recipients, as he reminded them briefly of the importance of education.

This year, a total of 75 students stand to benefit from the Corporation's drive, which continued yesterday within the Nelson Street community.

Dike Noel, HDC's corporate communications manager, yesterday said it had been a privilege working with HDC's staff to acquire the supplies, some of which were branded. The young recipients, he said, were sourced through data received from the HDC's verification exercises, through its Social Department, as well as information gathered at its various area offices.

A release from the HDC said it believes its mandate extends "beyond providing physical structures to building and developing sustainable housing communities.

"Many of the families in the HDC's database are considered low-income earners, with some taking home a combined monthly household income of $5,000 or less. It is against this backdrop that the HDC found it necessary to conduct this initiative again this year," said the release.

Last year, the HDC contributed 60 book bags and stationery items to young residents of Beetham Gardens, East Port of Spain, Chaguanas, San Fernando and Maloney.