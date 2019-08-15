Get rid of PNM now

THE EDITOR: There is now only one solution to our internal and political problems – to get rid of the PNM now from the structure of our politics.

However, before we do so we must form a new political party. And care should be taken to keep any former PNM politicians from playing any part in our future politics.

The PNM has been in power for over 43 of our 57 years as an independent nation and look at the mess it has created, and it is still making no real advancement in politics – or any other facet of this society.

We are still sufferimg from growing crime, lawlessness and corruption in high places, and the politicians and even the police are making no advancement in bringing this nation to some form of lawful order.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail