FILMS, the next big hit in TT Local industry has potential to generate $1b

In TT we love movies and TV shows. And we are sharing that love with not just the Hollywood and Netflix blockbusters and series but with our own locally produced features – at least we are starting too. It's why filmmaker Danielle Diefenthaller is still behind the cameras, even enjoying renewed interest in her TV soap opera Westwood Park. The TT Film Festival has produced award winning movies such as Unfinished Sentences and The Cutlass, and is set to be a top draw amid Carifesta. TTT and state agency FilmTT are at the centre of the thrust to develop the local film industry which FilmTT's general manager Nneka Luke can generate $1 billion in revenues. Business Day puts the spotlight on the development on yet another pillar of economic diversification.