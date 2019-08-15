Evidence tendered in cops murder case

THE State on Thursday tendered 44 statements in the preliminary inquiry into the 2016 shooting death of Adelle Gilbert of Carlton Lane, San Fernando.

Two police officers, PCs Donald Snaggs and Peter Farnum, are charged with Gilbert’s murder.

It is alleged that they shot him during a police exercise. The police were charged in October last year, two years after the incident, by Snr Supt Kenneth Galindo.

On Thursday, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Angelica Teelucksingh tendered the statements to senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor, who is conducting the inquiry. The charge is that Snaggs and Farnum murdered Gilbert on October 20, 2016, at Lawrence Street.

Teelucksingh said the prosecution has forwarded CCTV/video footage, ballistic and forensic reports.

She said also that she took note of attorney Keith Beckles' inability to locate the CCTV footage forwarded to him. Beckles is representing Farnum.

The two officers sat in the dock while several of their relatives sat in the public gallery.

The prosecutor told the magistrate that Galindo retires on Friday.

At the time of the incident, Snaggs was stationed at Ste Madeleine Police Station and Farnum at the Inter-Agency Task Force. Attorney Stephen Wilson is representing Snaggs.

Connor adjourned the hearing to next week Thursday.