CSEC students frustrated as no results online

A message saying access to the site has been blocked is one of the messages CSEC students received when they tried to access their results online on Thursday.

The Caribbean Examination Council's (CXC)s plans to go digital took a step back yesterday, as form five students were left frustrated when they could not access their Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) results which were supposed to be available online from 5.45 pm.

"Access to this report/screen has been restricted by your ministry of examination office. Please contact them for your results," was the message some students received when they tried to log on to the CXC website. Another message was "this site can't be reached."

In an interview with Newsday at 9 pm, Naparima Girls High School principal Carolyn Bally-Gosine said the situation would have been stressful for students who have been waiting since June to get results.

"The students will be very anxious and parents, it is only natural," Bally-Gosine said.

Bally-Gosine said she would try to call CXC officials today to get clarity on the issue. The Naparima Girls principal said this has happened before. "About two years ago it took us about two days to get the results. We have to have patience."

A parent of a Fatima College student said no one was able to access results up to 9.05 pm and also said students of St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain could not get results.

Newsday later learnt that some students began to access the results at about 10 pm.

A press release by the Ministry of Education on Monday read, "The Ministry of Education advises the May/June 2019 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results will be released on Tuesday 13th August, 2019, while the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) results will be released on Thursday 15th August, 2019.

"This year the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) will release the results at varying times throughout the day among its member territories in order to minimized access issues experienced by students, due to the high volume of traffic on its website.

"Students from TT can access their results during the hours of 5.45 pm – 8.45 pm on both days by logging on to the CXC website - www.cxc.org."

"Results will be released to specific countries for a window of time between two to three hours on release dates. Subsequently, results will be available freely until the portal is closed."

CXC last weekend said it was moving to go fully digital in 2020.