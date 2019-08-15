Coalition team working on policies
KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY
Representatives of three political parties in Tobago –The Platform of Truth (TPT), Tobago Forwards (TF), and Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) – have been meeting quietly in the background and are expected to host another public event shortly.
In May, the three leaders – Christlyn Moore (TF), Hochoy Charles (TPT) and Ashworth Jack (TOP) – first met with their followers to determine if one new political entity should be formed under the theme “One Voice” and were given the mandate to create one political team.
Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, a close associate of the group, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported: “We have been meeting working out the policies, etc. I really can’t go into too much detail at this time, but we have been meeting silently in the background, working out all the logistics before we present anything concrete to the public.
“We have one more meeting scheduled to complete what we would have started, and at that meeting we would plan the next public engagement – and that, I can guarantee you, would be soon.”
During the May meeting, the small gathering called on the three leaders to “mend any fracture” among the parties over the years, with Charles saying the group’s aim was "not to immediately contest elections but to unite, use the constitution to gain more autonomy for Tobago and fix negative challenges affecting Tobago.”
He said the structure means collectively they will determine the entity that should be formed to speak as one “to gain liberation for Tobago, and a better system of government of Tobago within the country.”
As a team, the group has no official name, symbol, structure or constitution, as yet, and currently refers to itself as the Tobago Liberation and Empowerment Team.
Its first meeting was held on March 17 and was attended by 70 of the 85 invited members. Since then, it has held "community engagements" in areas including Roxborough, Moriah, Plymouth and Canaan/Bon Accord.
