CDA hires Amalgamated after protest

ONE day after more than 50 workers from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) protested demanding an increase in their salary, CDA hired a private security company claiming the workers breached their duties.

In a letter addressed to the Estate Police Association (EPA) president Dean Richardson that the CDA board found it necessary to “immediately engage on a temporary basis external security at the CDA’s head office.”

The board said the security officers neglected their duties on two occasions, once on July 31 when security allowed second vice president of the EPA Gregory Cover to enter the compound and then again on Monday for the protest. The letter, signed by the manager of human resources and administration, Susan Russell-Edwards stated that the board lost confidence in the EPA security as it relates to protecting the employees and the property of the CDA. The board also invited Richardson to a meeting next Monday. Richardson said security officers of a prominent security company replaced his officers following receipt of the letter. In a media release yesterday, Richardson said the EPA was ready to discuss the issues at CDA with the board but described the situation as a “hostile environment.” He added that the board disregarded good industrial practices by hiring Amalgamated Security Ltd. He accused the CDA board of acting maliciously in hiring the security company and barring his officers from doing their job by not allowing them access to the administration building.

Richardson stated that his officers used their private vehicles to do the work of the CDA when the CDA’s vehicles were not given inspection stickers proving they were road worthy. He added that his officers were using expired bullet proof vests and continued working despite receiving late salaries which he said was now the norm. He added that there is a rat infestation at the guard booths for CDA workers.

“This mode of discrediting in-house officers is now the official playbook of state enterprises to justify the privatisation of state employed estate police” Richardson said adding that he finds the entire thing “to be extremely distasteful and contemptuous.”