Carifesta XIV opens today

A Pierrott Grenade, Midnight Robber and Dame Lorraine, welcome Carifesta delegates at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Carifesta XIV begins today at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Delegates began arriving at the Piarco International Airport from as early as 5 am yesterday.

Marketing and communications officer for Carifesta, Carla Cupid, said about 2,000 people from 20 countries were registered to take part.

Delegates were welcomed by local characters such as the Dame Lorraine, Pierrot Grenade, moko jumbies and the midnight robber.