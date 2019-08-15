Canari launches SDG platform

THE Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) has launched the Caribbean Civil Society Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Knowledge Platform.

The launch took place at Nicholas Towers in Port of Spain on July 30.

A statement issued by CANARI explained the purpose of the platform is to allow civil society organisations (CSOs) to showcase their work in relation to implementation of the United Nations SDGs.

Speaking at the launch, European Union Ambassador Aad Biesebrook said civil society has a critical role to play in the implementation of the SDGs.

He added that civil society advocates to government and helps in translating government policies “into concrete actions that everyday people can embrace”.

Planning Ministry permanent secretary Joanne Deoraj said SDGs do not belong to the Government but “to the whole society”.

The UN has a total of 17 SDGs. These include no poverty, no hunger, good health, clean water and sanitation and peace and justice.

CANARI hopes that CSOs across TT and the Caribbean will continue to share their work and help populate the platform.