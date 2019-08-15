BPTT decodes the future for Mayaro students

Rachael Caines, standing, corporate reponsibility advisor, BPTT, shows keen interest as these students explain what they are doing at the coding camp.

Mayaro students between the ages of 13 and 19 were taught the “technical and practical aspects of computer programming as well as web-based and mobile development” through BPTT’s NextGen Teen Coding Camp.

The five-day training programme’s theme was “decoding the future”.

It was launched on August 8 at the Mayaro Resource Centre. The BPTT release said computer programme, web-based and mobile development were critical to the evolving digital economy.

Rachael Caines, corporate responsibility advisor, BPTT was quoted as saying, “With our home community of Mayaro, as well as at a national level, BPTT has invested at every level in terms of educational development, ranging from ECCE to post-graduate studies.

“As we delve deeper into this Information Age, tech-based skills, especially programming, are highly desirable in every sector including social media, engineering, medicine, education, finance and even space exploration. By targeting young people, we are helping to bridge the skills gap and empower them with the tools to enter and excel in the world of technology. We are doing our part to ensure that there are boundless opportunities open to these future leaders.”

BPTT partnered with tech firm, Tech Beach Retreat, to bring the skills to the students. The tech firm, the release said, is composed of people from the Caribbean Diaspora and are at the “forefront of technology.” The release added that the firm has done work for industry giants such as Google and Facebook.

The firm’s course, it said, delivered and understanding of key skills including coding, distributed software development, web development, project and time management and the use of productivity tools.

Nicholas Maloney, director of design and creative at Tech Beach, was quoted as saying, “This partnership with BPTT is about allowing young people to learn technology skills and prepare for future opportunities.

“We are creating a cadre of citizens who will participate and even become leaders in the global marketplace. We are also looking to expand and deliver online training targeted at all ages so that even adults can look at new careers or progress in their existing ones. With support from the public and private sector, we can achieve our vision of creating a tech-savvy workforce that will develop new business ideas and drive foreign direct investment in TT. These kids are showing us that they have everything its takes to make this vision a reality.”

NextGen’s top five students, the release said, also received additional training in order to become technology mentors to future participants as well as assist in revolutionising other BPTT programmes in Mayaro, and nationally. The Mayaro students also collaborated with their peers from Port of Spain where the first leg of training was completed recently.