Baby, toddler found at Penal triple-murder scene

THE decomposing bodies of three people were found in a house at Clarke Road, Penal, yesterday afternoon with two infants nearby.

Those dead are Basdeo Mohammed, 59; his wife Shelly Ann Mohammed, 43; and Basdeo’s brother Nazim Mohammed.

Also in the home were a three-year-old and an eight-month-old, who were taken to hospital.