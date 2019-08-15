Arima United edge Tunapuna Sec in Youth Netball

BRIANNA SUPERVILLE scored a game-high nine goals as Arima United edged Tunapuna Secondary 18-11 yesterday, in the second game of a double-header, as the Courts All Sectors Netball League Under-16 Youth Development Programme continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Superville needed 23 attempts to ensure that Arima kept Tunapuna at bay, after leading 7-4, 9-7 and 14-9 after the first three quarters.

Kitanna Preddie Clarke netted five goals from 14 attempts and Anishka Bernard four from 13 for Arima. Natalia Creese had seven from 21 and Ashaki Clarke four from 16 for Tunapuna.

In the earlier fixture, SNA earned a come-from-behind 24-17 victory over Bermudez United.

Shaniya Morgan notched 23 from 30 for SNA, with Mariah Rodriguez scoring one from four for SNA, who trailed 5-4 after the first quarter but tied the scores at nine at the half and led 16-14 after the third quarter.

Kathy Ann Graham scored 10 from 14 and Kelelicia George seven from 10 for Bermudez.