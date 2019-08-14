West appointed Public Admin minister

Minister in the Finance Ministry Allyson West

Allyson West has been appointed this country's new Minister of Public Administration.

This was announced by Communications Minister Donna Cox in a news release this morning.

Cox said the Prime Minister had advised the President to revoke Garvin Simonette's appointment as senator and to assign the Public Administration portfolio to West in addition to her duties as minister in the Ministry of Finance.

Foster Cummings who was removed as a senator recently to make room for Cox, has been reappointed.

Laventille East MP Adrian Leonce has been appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.