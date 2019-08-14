Weather alert still in effect

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

The Meteorological Office is urging people to remain vigilant.

An adverse weather bulletin, categorised as yellow level, remains in effect until 2pm today. (THURS)

Meteorologist Bagwandeen Ramdatt says, "While there is a lull at the moment, rain and low-level winds are expecting after midnight into tomorrow.

"With gusty winds, people are likely to lose their roofs and there may be landslides and fallen trees in some areas."

Ramdatt also warned that this type of weather can also bring flash flooding in some areas.

"While there has not been enough rain to cause riverine flooding, it does not mean precautions should be dismissed."

Operations manager at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Capt Neville Wint said there had been no reports flooding or disasters.

"All regional corporations and the ODPM are activated and ready to deal with any impactful occurrences," he said. "This also includes the Tobago Emergency Management Agency."

The Met Office has forcast cloudy conditions with showers and heavy thunderstorms.

It added that some improvement is expected towards evening, with showery spells tonight.