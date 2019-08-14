Walk Light invited to Offshore World Champs 2019 Trinidad Tarpon Thunder

Crew of Walk Light, from left, Matthew Milne (captain), Christian Valdez, Richard Miller, Gregory Joseph, Andrew Valdez and Ian Persad, managing director of LP Marine, celebrate after winning the best boat award in the professional category at the 2019 Tarpon Thunder, hosted by the TT Game Fishing Association, recently. Photo courtesy Ronald Daniel.

WALK Light, led by individual prize winners Matthew Milne, Gregory Joseph and Andrew Valdez, earned an invitation to compete at the 2020 Offshore World Championships in Costa Rica after placing first in the best boat category at Trinidad Tarpon Thunder over the past weekend.

The two-day full release competition, hosted by the TT Game Fishing Association at Island Yacht Charters, Gasparee Island, saw ten boats and nearly four dozen anglers, local and visitors from the United States, Australia and Azerbaijan, competing for the coveted grand prize, along with many other awards.

Milne was pivotal in the crew’s win, as he also secured the best male angler in the professional division. Joseph also played his part, having released the most lure, which he also received an individual award for. Another crew member, Andrew Valdez, was awarded for having released the first tarpon.

Walk Light finished on 3,100 points in the professional category, a close win over runner-up Moisturizer (2,900 points), with Silvahook (1,200 points), finishing third.

This year the TTGFA altered the point structure to allow for amateurs and professional anglers to compete, and to increase their odds of winning prizes.

Only one female angler entered, while there were four junior anglers and four foreign anglers. Some 112 tarpon were released during the tournament, with 56 releases on the first day and 56 releases on the second.

Ruslan Mammadli won the prizes for best foreign angler and best male angler (amateur), while he and his crew also won the overall best boat in the amateur category. Scatter Brain and Go Fish finished second and third with 700 and 500 points, respectively.

The other individual prize winners include Reynor Ramlal (Silvahook) for most stick released; Adam Alcantara (Scatter Brain) for best junior angler; and Amanda Hosein (EZ Going) for best female angler.

Among the prizes for anglers included rods, reels, Yamaha generators, other tackle items, and memorabilia.