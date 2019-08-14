Tobago venues toured for Commonwealth Games

Sports Secretary Jomo Pitt

Several venues in Tobago are being considered to host events for the Commonwealth Youth Games 2021. Last Thursday, CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemberg toured possible sites to host track and field and beach sports events.Grevemberg along with Jomo Pitt, Secretary for the Division of Sports and Youth Affairs; Brian Lewis, president of the TT Olympic Committee; and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and her team toured a few beaches and the Dwight Yorke Stadium, which is still under renovation. Pigeon Point Heritage Park and Turtle Beach were among the sites considered for beach sports.Pitt told Newsday the opportunity to be part of the multi-sport international games has him "pumped" but he is tempering his excitement "until I get the report back from the Commonwealth Games Federation.”He said, “They came to Trinidad and then over to Tobago the next day to look at various sites to host the beach volleyball. For track and field events, we visited the Dwight Yorke Stadium...We are waiting on the report from the federation to advise us on what will be hosted and at what venue.”Pitt said the initial reaction of the Commonwealth Games Federation CEO was favourable. The report is expected to be done in a month.The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games will be hosted in TT from August 1-7, 2021.