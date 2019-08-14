Rambachan bows out

Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

MP for Tabaquite Dr Suruj Rambachan said it was his pleasure to serve as he formally announced his decision to bow out of electoral politics on Tuesday night.

On a United National Congress (UNC) platform in the constituency he has served since 2010, Rambachan made public the decision he said he had taken some time ago not to contest the next general election.

However, he said while he will not be seeking a political position, he is giving rebirth to his political life and party by dedicating his time and the wisdom of his experience to a new generation of leaders.

“I want to assure you that my decision to redefine my role in the politics of my country, and more particularly in the future of my party, has nothing to do with disaffection or disappointments in my leader, nor with any fundamental differences with my colleagues,” he said.

Party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised Rambachan for his service for close to 50 years and for his decision to take his leave to give the youths and future leaders a chance.

She said this would augur well as the country prepares for two elections, as she will have to make some hard choices in terms of candidates to face the polls.

She commended him for not clinging to power for the sake of power and assured him of a role in continuing to make a valuable contribution to the party.

“Sometimes it hurts, and I know I will have to make some choices that will be very painful to me, and to many others, and that is why I honour, respect, that Suruj has created that opportunity to open the space to allow me to do what I know I must do. “

Rambachan has had a very diverse political career, serving as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, mayor of Chaguanas, heading the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Local Government and Works, and as a diplomat.