Moll, Hobday impress at Caribbean dressage

Justynne Fletcher mounted on The Sultan.

SANDHYA Moll, mounted on ex-racehorse, Dark Treasure, amassed the highest score at the recently staged Caribbean Equestrian Association’s (CEA) Dressage Challenge to secure the High Point Challenge trophy.

Moll and Dark Treasure, a CEA debutant, scored 68.28 per cent, contesting the senior training level test event.

She and the other competitors were scrutinised by renowned Canadian judge Brenda Minor, who said she was pleased with the riders’ progress from last year.

Chloe Bain on Out of the Blue received the Reserve Champion trophy after scoring a respectable 66.21 per cent in the junior training level.

The CEA Dressage Challenge allows riders from neighbouring countries to compete against each other, with the judge travelling to each venue to officiate. The TT team comprised the top three riders from the senior and junior categories.

Bain on Out of the Blue, along with Georgina Boos on Quiet Bid and Justynne Fletcher on The Sultan, comprising the junior team, had a cumulative score of 180.517 per cent.

The senior team was made up of Moll on Dark Treasure, Patrice Stollmeyer on Claudio and Rossi Bridgelal on Monte Carlo, with a cumulative score of 198.165 per cent.

The scores put TT in third place overall in the 2019 challenge.

An unofficial freestyle class was also included in the show. Freestyle is a form of dressage in which riders and horses ride in synchrony to music.

Clare Hobday and Audacity to Hope delivered with 66.17 per cent, a scored described by the officials as outstanding as it is the first CEA freestyle class.

Freestyle has been announced as a mandatory component of the 2020 CEA competition.

The last of five dressage shows for this year will take place in November.