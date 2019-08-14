Met Office: Get your umbrellas out

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

THERE is need to keep your umbrellas nearby today as the TT Meterological Office has issued an adverse weather yellow alert. The alert says that from 10 am today until 2 pm tomorrow there is likely to be heavy showers and thunderstorms over Trinidad.

The issued alert also said street/flash flooding and gusts of wind up to 65km/h are likely near heavy downpours. There is also the possibility of landslides or landslips along hilly areas.

This, the Met Office said, is due to the passage of a tropical wave interacting with the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.