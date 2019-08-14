Mason Hall youth club to improve literacy

Attendees at the launch of the Mason Hall Police Youth Club literacy programme on August 2.

Mason Hall Police Youth Club was commended for identifying the needs of the community through consultation and providing workable solutions. These sentiments were expressed by Presiding Officer of the Tobago House of Assembly Dr Denise Tsoia Fatt Angus, in her address at the launch of the club’s literacy programme, on August 2 at the Mason Hall Y Zone.

The inaugural programme will target children ages eight to 13 and begins in September. The tutors for the initiative have not been finalised as yet.

Tsoia Fatt also lauded the Digicel Epic Grant Foundation for assisting the club in meeting the needs of the community by providing the funding to complete and outfit the facility to initiate the programme.

Leader of the club Dexter Edwards thanked Tsoia Fatt in her role as the then Secretary for Community Development and Culture, in conjunction with former chief secretary Orville London, for their vision in allowing the club to acquire the parcel of land to embark on the project

Edwards also expressed gratitude to the Digicel Foundation for believing in their request and assured that the facility will not only be used for the literacy programme but also for lectures, conferences and other social development initiatives.

Georgina Peterkin, one of the Digicel managers in Tobago who spoke on behalf of the CEO of the Digicel Foundation, Penny Gomez, said the Foundation was proud to work with the Police Youth Club in developing the homework centre for the enhancement of literacy in the community and environs. She also said that through the Epic Grant programme, which was launched in March 2016, Digicel has expended $3 million in 60 community based projects throughout TT, which has impacted the lives of over 24,000 people.

Woman Police Corporal Nicole Sampson, who represented the Community Police Unit, said part of the police mandate was networking with various stakeholders in providing safer communities, and the partnership with the Digicel Foundation is a clear indication of the process.