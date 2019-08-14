Marlene and friends get bail

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald, left, is being taken away from the Professional Standards Bureau on Henry Street in Port of Spain in a heavily tinted police SUV on Friday night. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

TWO days after charges were laid against her and her partner, MP Marlene McDonald and three others finally accessed their bail.

McDonald, who is hospitalised at the St Clair Medical Centre for an unknown ailment, remains there.

Her common-law husband, Michael Carew, along with Victor McEachrane and Edgar Zephyrine, are in prison waiting for their bail bond to be brought to the prison for them to be freed. McDonald's bail bond will have to be taken to her at hospital so that when she is discharged she can go home.

McDonald, who was granted $2 million bail, was charged, along with Carew and McEachrane, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group.

Carew was granted $500,000 bail. Zephyrine, former chairman of the National Commission for Self Help Ltd, was granted $1 million bail and McEachrane was granted $400,000 bail.

A fourth man, Wayne Anthony, was the only person to access his bail of $100,000 on Monday and was allowed to go home.

McDonald, the Port of Spain South MP, was removed as deputy political leader of the PNM yesterday by the Prime Minister. She was fired as Public Utilities Minister on Monday.

She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering.