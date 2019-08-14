Make Eid-ul-Adhaa public holiday

THE EDITOR: Eid-ul-Adha is known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Big Eid.

It is considered the holier of the two Eids and marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

I am strongly suggesting Eid-ul-Adha be declared a public holiday in TT. We in TT need prayer and copious amounts of it.

Guyana has already seen it fit and made it a public holiday. Islam welcomes all.

In TT every creed, race and religion find an equal place. God bless our nation of many varied races.

May the spirit of this blessed event carry harmony and happiness to all of TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town