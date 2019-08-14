Dream Team crush Eastern Police 10-3

North Oropouche FC made a winning start to the Fishing Pond League on the weekend.

Dream Team showed Eastern Division Police what they can do, with a ruthless 10-3 drubbing in the 2019 Fishing Pond League on Sunday, at the North Oropouche Recreation Ground.

Dream Team, a former league winner, showed no mercy to the newcomers in a Group B clash.

In Group A, North Oropouche FC made a winning start on their home ground, securing a 2-0 result against Fishing Pond Youths, with goals from Ravi Gayasingh and Immanuel Russell.

On Saturday, All Stars were outshone 5-3 by the Manzanilla Challengers in Group B, at the Manzanilla Recreational Ground. Javon La Foucade, Shelaard Greaux, Dwayne Baptiste and Salem Lloydie, with a double, got their names on the scoresheet for the Challengers. All Stars had a double from Jordan Hernandez and a solitary strike from Kwesi Fisher but still slipped to their second straight defeat. Action continues this weekend with doubleheaders at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground and North Oropouche Ground.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday: G Madrid vs Block One United (5.15pm); Gremio vs Manzan United (7pm, Manzan Ground)

Sunday: Manzan Challengers vs Pinto United (6pm); Boys Town vs Eastern Division police (8pm, North Oropouche Ground)