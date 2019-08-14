Delay in pipeline works leaves parts of south dry

File photo: A villager opens a standpipe in Poonah Village, Williamsville to find that there is no water. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

RESIDENTS in parts of South Trinidad will remain without a pipe-borne supply of water for another day or two, due to a delay in the completion of pipeline interconnection works at Mosquito Creek.

The Water and Sewerage Authority, in an advisory, apologised for the delay and said repair is expected to be completed by 6 pm today.

WASA further advised that upon completion, it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled supply to normalise.

Areas affected include South Oropouche, Otaheite, Dow Village, Rousillac, Fyzabad, Avocat, Syne Village, along San Francique Road from LP 119 – 160, along Pluck Road from Tenant Trace Junction to Timital Junction, De Gannes Village, Quarry Village, La Brea Trace, San Francique, along Rock Road from Penal Junction to Debidial Junction, Katwaroo Trace, Sunreess Road, Charlo Village, along the S.S. Erin Road from Penal Water Treatment Plant to San Francique.

Customers can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426 for further information or assistance.