CoP on Dole’s killing: ‘No comment’

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith Photo by Sureash Cholai

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith remains mum on the shooting of Akanni “Dole” Adams, even as reports circulate that family members of the alleged gang leader are looking at their legal options in the aftermath of his death.

Speaking with the commissioner by phone, Newsday was told no other statements would be made on Adams's death.

“I have no comment to make. We stated everything on that weeks ago,” the commissioner said.

The Police Complaints Authority has launched an investigation into the shooting.

Adams was accused of being involved in the murders of fishermen Hemraj Sooknanan, Brandon Kissoon, Shiva Ramdeo, Anand Rampersad and Leslie Do Boulet. He was also accused of being involved in the robbery of the fishermen, from Carli Bay. They were robbed of their boats in the Gulf of Paria. The boats were later found off Sea Lots, Port of Spain.

Kareem Stanisclaus, 27, was charged with the murders and was also charged with the robbery, along with two women – Mya Bowin and Iyola John.

Dole was shot dead on July 25.

While Sea Lots residents say he was executed by police, there has been no official statement.