CAPE, CSEC results out, scholarships after results analysis

CXC Headquarters

Scholarships for 2019 will be announced when the analysis of the results is completed.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said on Wednesday the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results were released online on Tuesday and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate results would be released on Thursday.

Garcia said a lot of students would query their marks when they get their results, so the ministry would have to wait until it gets information with respect to the queries.

"For example, if a person got a grade two and that person queried it and the script was corrected and the grade was changed to a one, that will affect the person's overall grade. So we can't just rush into giving scholarships."

He said the analysis should have been finished by the end of Wednesday.