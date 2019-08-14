Arima Borough Day escapee back in cell

Police take prison escapee Dillon Clarke into custody on Hollis Avenue, Arima during borough day celebrations on Saturday. PHOTO SOURCE SOCIAL MEDIA

THE prisoner who escaped and was recaptured in Arima, while jumping up in a J’Ouvert band on Borough Day, has been returned to the Golden Grove Prison after facing an Arima magistrate.

Dillon Clarke, 35, of Maturita, Arima, escaped from the prison in Arouca on Thursday while working on field maintenance outside the prison.

On Saturday, police collared Clarke at about 9.25 am on Hollis Avenue, Arima.

Deputy Prison Commissioner Dane Clarke told Newsday, Clarke was returned to his prison cell on Monday night, and is completing his two-year sentence for assault, while awaiting trial for escaping.