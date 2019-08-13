Wilson, Spicer reign again in Solo ping pong

LESS than two weeks after helping his team to the Division One title, national table tennis player Aaron Wilson of Blasters cruised to the men’s singles title at the TT Table Tennis Association 2019 Solo National Championships, which concluded on Sunday.

Also at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, multiple national champion and international player, Catherine Spicer, picked up the women’s singles title. Both Wilson and Spicer won their finals by a 4-1 margin.

Wilson went under 11-9 in the first game of his final against Derron Douglas, but rallied back immediately, winning the following four matches 11-3, 11-9, 11-10, 11-9.

He had a more challenging route to the final, having faced a combative Arun Roopnarine of Hawks in the semifinal stage. That match went the distance, with Wilson relinquishing a lead twice before storming back to win 4-3.

Wilson previously faced another Hawks player, Anson Wellington, at the quarter-final, and again had to work over time, before sealing the win 5-11, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10, 8-11, 12-14, 11-3.

Meanwhile, Spicer was in full control in her final against UTT’s Aleena Edwards, winning 4-1 (12-10, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4).

Spicer also won her semifinal match by a 4-1 scoreline WASA’s Chelsea Fong (11-7, 11-4, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3).

Spicer’s PowerGen team made it to the Championship Division Two (Open) final on July 28 and despite winning her singles match 3-0 over Orel Cooper, PowerGen lost the encounter 3-1 against Spin Jabberz of Tobago.