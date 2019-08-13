Trade Ministry: Concern over reliability of traded products

From left to right in middle of photo: Alister Dalrymple, Director, Business Development and Partnerships, AFNOR Corporate International Affairs, Carol Stewart, Group Quality Director, Element Materials Technology, Derek Luk Pat,Executive Director of TTBS and Michael James Director of Investment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry seated among participants in teh regional training on ISO/IEC 17011:2017, at Courtyard Marriott, Port of Spain.

In today’s global economy, millions of products and services are traded across borders and there are valid concerns surrounding their functionality, reliability and safety said Michael James Director of Investment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday.

James said the concerns also impacted on consumer’s health and the environment.

“In order to demonstrate compliance with a country’s regulations, products and services must be tested, inspected and certified to show conformance to international quality, safety and environmental requirements."

As such, he said internationally accredited conformity assessment processes are essential to international trade. "This highlights the integral role of the conformity assessment bodies. These bodies are the foundation that supports an efficient and effective trade environment."

A three-day regional training programme on International Standard ISO/IEC (International Organisation for Standardisation/International Electro-technical Commission) 17011:2017 – Conformity Assessment – Requirements for accreditation bodies accrediting conformity assessment bodies was hosted by TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) at the Courtyard Marriott, Port of Spain.