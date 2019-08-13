PNM screening continues tomorrow

File photo: Balisier House PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

THE PNM continues its screening for local government candidates this week and next week. A statement issued by the party said screening for nominees for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation takes place on Wednesday at its Balisier House headquarters from 5 pm.

There will also be screening for nominees in outstanding districts in the Sangre Grande Regional, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional and Port of Spain City Corporation. All of these corporations are controlled by the PNM.

On August 19, screening takes place at the PNM's San Fernando Regional Office at Navet Road in San Fernando from 5 pm. This exercise will involve nominees for all electoral districts in the Princes Town Regional Corporation and the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. Nominees for outstanding districts in the Siparia Regional, Point Fortin Borough and Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation will also be screened on that day. The PNM controls the San Fernando City and Point Fortin Borough Corporations. Princes Town, Mayaro/Rio Claro and Princes Town Regional Corporations are all controlled by the UNC.

The PNM's screening committee is chaired by the Prime Minister. The local government election is constitutionally due this year. The party has also been screening candidates for next year's general election. To date, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, government senator Daniel Dookie and Ndale Young have been chosen as the PNM's prospective candidates for Chaguanas East, Pointe-a-Pierre and Barataria/ San Juan respectively. All three constituencies are represented in Parliament by UNC MPs Fazal Karim, David Lee and Dr Fuad Khan respectively.