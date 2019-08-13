PM fires Marlene a fourth time

THE Prime Minister has fired Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald as a PNM deputy leader. In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley announced, "as the political leader of the People's National Movement, I have today revoked the appointment of Ms Marlene McDonald as deputy political leader of the PNM."

McDonald was first appointed a deputy leader with responsibility for legislative matters in 2010. Rowley fired McDonald as public administration minister on Sunday after she and her common-law husband Michael Carew were arrested by police as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption.

Mc Donald is no stranger to controversy. She was axed as housing minister in March 2016 after questions were raised about her behaviour as a minister toward her companion. In June 2017, McDonald was fired as public utilities minister after Sea Lots businessman Cedric “Burkie” Burke attended her swearing in ceremony at the Office of the President in St Ann's.