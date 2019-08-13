Holder chides Windies batsmen after ODI defeat

West Indies Evin Lewis (left), knocks his glove with batting partner Nicholas Pooran during their second One-Day International against India at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. (AP PHOTOS)

WEST INDIES captain, Jason Holder, has once more lamented his team’s composure and lack of patience out in the middle, calling their batting disappointing in the wake of another defeat to the visiting Indians.

The Windies lost the 2nd MyTeam11 One Day International in the three-match series by 59 runs (Duckworth-Lewis Method) on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, throwing away the chase of 270 after being 148 for three and ahead of the run-rate.

With the first game rained out, tomorrow’s clash at the same venue will be the decider before the two-match Test series commences in Antigua.

Speaking after the defeat, a visibly drained Holder couldn’t hold back his frustration.

“(It was) extremely disappointing. We bowled really well and the game was in our hands. We lost crucial wickets at the back end to lose the game,” said the captain.

His bowling unit restricted India to 279 for seven in their 50 overs after electing to bat first, despite a magnificent 120 from skipper Virat Kohli and a crucial 71 off 68 from Shreyas Iyer.

Carlos Brathwaite took three for 53, Roston Chase had one for 37 and Sheldon Cottrell nabbed one for 49, all off 10 overs.

Even coach Floyd Reifer commended the bowling and fielding, but Holder led the procession in admitting his batsmen were not up to par as they crumbled for 210 in just 42 overs.

“We need to take responsibility. We need to take the game deep. The pitch was pretty good and the bowlers despite the humid conditions did well. The batters have to take the responsibility. They have been letting us down far too often,” he complained.

Evin Lewis made a valiant 65 from 80 but coupled with an ankle twist, he fell to a careless shot. The same degree of amateurism was shown by Nicholas Pooran (42 off 52) and Shimron Hetmyer (18 off 20) who both threw away their knocks with rash slogs that echoed the problems the Windies displayed in the abysmal World Cup run last month.

Holder confessed they needed to bat longer innings, which legend Sir Vivian Richards made clear was the issue in the commentary box.

Hetmyer in particular came in for criticism with a horrendous dismissal, wildly swinging his bat and skying another effort with a senseless pull, when Lewis was already the aggressor at the other end. Sir Viv contended the Windies needed to learn to rotate the strike and maintain their cool in the wicket.

Holder himself reaffirmed this sentiment and made it clear they would be reassessing to “learn from these repeated mistakes.”