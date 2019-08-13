Club Sando Uprising secure first Ascension win

Terminix La Horquetta's Aikim Andrews (second from left) fires a shot at goal during Saturday's Ascension Invitational Football Tournament encounter against Matura ReUnited at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

NARISSA FRASER

AFTER two draws and two losses, Club Sando Uprising Youths secured their first win of the 2019 Ascension Invitational Tournament.

Uprising faced Caroni's Strikers to win 4-0 at the Frederick Settlement Grounds on Sunday, and now sit in the eighth position of the Division Two table.

In their previous match on August 3, they were demolished 7-0 by Deportivo Point Fortin.

Deportivo challenged Petit Valley/Diego Martin FC, also on Sunday, to earn their fifth consecutive win with the game ending 3-0 with a double from captain Hughtun Hector and one from Ronell Paul. They remain at the top of the table with 15 points.

Also in Division Two action, Erin FC lost 3-0 to Moruga FC while San Fernando Giants stomped Marabella Family Crisis Centre with a 7-0 victory.

UTT also won their game 3-0 against Bethel United, and RSSR lost 1-0 to Police FC.

In the Division One matches, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers made their league debut on Saturday, crushing Matura Reunited 10-2. The late start was due to refurbishment being done at their home venue - the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. Rangers are now ninth on the table.

Police FC defeated fourth-placed Santa Rosa FC 4-0 and Morvant Caledonia AIA beat Queen's Park 4-2. Morvant sit at second place with Defence Force topping the table with a five-goal difference.

Cunupia FC edged Guaya FC 2-1 and Prisons FC surrendered to Club Sando FC, losing 3-1.

STANDINGS

Division One

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Defence Force*4*4*0*0*12*1*12

Morvant Caledonia*4*4*0*0*11*5*12

Cunupia FC*5*3*0*2*10*7*9

FC Santa Rosa*5*2*1*2*9*11*7

Police FC (P/League)*4*2*0*2*12*6*6

Club Sando FC*5*2*0*3*10*8*6

San Juan Jabloteh*3*2*0*1*6*4*6

Guaya United*4*2*0*2*4*5*6

La Horquetta Rangers*1*1*0*0*10*2*3

Queen’s Park*4*0*2*2*5*11*2

Matura ReUnited*5*0*1*4*4*25*1

Prison Service*4*0*0*4*4*12*0

Division Two

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Deportivo P/Fortin*5*5*0*0*30*2*15

San Fernando Giants*5*4*1*0*16*1*13

UTT*5*3*2*0*14*6*11

Police FC (S/League)*5*3*0*2*4*8*9

RSSR FC*5*2*1*2*4*2*7

Moruga FC*5*2*1*2*6*5*7

Bethel United*5*1*2*2*4*7*5

Club Sando U Youths*5*1*2*2*8*12*5

P Valley/DM United*5*1*1*3*4*8*4

Erin FC*5*1*1*3*7*15*4

Harlem Strikers*5*1*1*3*4*17*4

Marabella Family CC*5*0*0*5*3*21*0