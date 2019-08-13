Bernard replaces Bassawh as ARC president

ROBERT BERNARD has replaced Baskaran Bassawh as president of the Arima Race Club (ARC).

Bernard, formerly the ARC’s second vice-president, took over from the Bassawh, who decided not to seek re-election at the Club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place on Sunday at Level Two, Grand Stand, Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Bassawh was at the helm of the ARC since late October, following the resignation of Brian Stollmeyer.

Jerry Narace remains as first vice-president, with Kama Maharaj voted as the second vice-president.

Rolf Bartolo, Chevan Maharaj and Charles James will remain as board members on the ARC management committee. They will be joined by Godwin Lindsay, Gary Pierre and John O’Brien.