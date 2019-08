2 gunmen kill Malabar woman, 51

TWO GUNMEN killed a 51-year-old Malabar woman as she was leaving her Albert Mark Street, Phase Four, home on Monday.

According to police, Sherry-Ann Watson, 51, left her house at around 5.30 pm when she was shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

The woman is said to be the ex-wife of a prisons officer. They have been separated for about 13 years.

Northern Division police are currently investigating.