1 dead, 1 injured in Maraval shooting

Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in Maraval minutes ago.

Police responded to reports of a shooting which took place at about 12.20 near a baskeball court.

Two men were shot in the incedent. One is dead while the other is in serious condition.

The dead man has not been identified

More on this as it becomes available.