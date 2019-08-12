Woman seeks help to find missing teen

Isiah Carter

A Mayaro mother is asking the public to help find her 13-year-old son who she reported as missing this morning.

Pamela Persad left her son, Isiah Carter, near Japs in Mayaro around 6. 40 am. He was headed to get a taxi to go to Arima to meet his father.

At around 8. 30 she called Isiah's father to check on him and he told her Isiah did not arrive.

Persad, reported him missing to Mayaro Police and is asking anyone with information to contact Mayaro police at 630-4333.