Warrant for prison officer owing almost $100,000 in child support

A justice of the peace has issued a warrant for the arrest of a prison officer who is in arrears of almost $100,000 in maintenance for his daughter.

Today, a female relative took out the warrant against the 42-year-old man at the Couva Magistrates’ Court.

It was her fourth attempt to have the man pay the money, which he owes from 2017 to present.

According to court documents, the officer was last posted at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca. This address was used in all four warrants but, up to today, he has not been served.

Today’s warrant said he owed $7,800. In May, the woman took out a similar one for the sum of $11,600. In July last year, she took out one for $16,900. The first one was for over $25,000.

Before she took out the warrants, a magistrate had issued a warrant against him for failing to pay over $30,000. He has not been served.

The officer previously paid maintenance for two children, but one of them died in December 2017. He was also in arrears for the deceased child.