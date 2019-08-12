UNC misstep to criticise Rowley on McDonald

THE EDITOR: Why would the United National Congress (UNC) allow its PRO Anita Haynes to issue a statement criticising Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley following the arrest of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald, which could be so easily turned on its own leader?

Haynes linked the arrest of the minister to what she described as the “poor leadership and judgment” of Rowley. Is Haynes sending a message to her leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Is she saying that Persad-Bissessar also displayed “poor leadership and judgment” since three UNC members are facing court action on corruption-related matters while a fourth is the subject of a lawsuit relating to the Eden Gardens land dispute?

Haynes should be reminded that UNC attorney general Anand Ramlogan was arrested and charged with perverting the course of public justice and misbehaviour in public office.

Former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen was also arrested and charged with similar corruption offences.

UNC chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram was also arrested and charged with receiving a $1,500 bribe from a contractor.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

And former UNC housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal is the subject of a multi-million dollar lawsuit with respect to allegations on the acquisition of lands at Eden Gardens.

Before rushing to comment on the minister’s fate, the UNC should put pressure on Glen Ram to vacate the chairmanship until his matter is determined by the court.

By now, Haynes must have realised the difficulty in throwing stones at glass houses – they may very well ricochet.

HARRY PARTAP

former MP